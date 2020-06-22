Royal Enfield Women’s Riding Gear Launched

Royal Enfield recently announced the launch of its first-ever apparel and riding gear range, exclusively for women in India.

Royal Enfield Women’s riding gear and apparel range will include riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets with a complement of t-shirts, shirts, and jeans. This new range of products are priced between Rs 700 and Rs 14,000 and are available now on the manufacturer’s online platforms as well as select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Royal Enfield have crafted the riding jackets keeping in mind the riding habits of consumers as well as the weather. The range includes a summer mesh suit and a three-layer all-weather riding suit and Royal Enfield say that the highlight of the range is a coated cotton jacket with leather details. In addition, there are a few leather jackets with facilities for armor to be inserted. An assortment of leather riding gloves are also available with this range.

The range includes the following products:

Cotton Riding Jackets priced at Rs 5,800

Summer Mesh riding jacket priced at Rs 7,000

Riding three-layer, all-weather riding jacket priced at Rs 14,000

Summer Mesh riding trousers priced at Rs 6,500

All-weather riding trouser at Rs 9,500

Summer riding gloves at Rs 2,500

Leather riding gloves at 3,300

Full-face helmets at INR 3,700

Open-face helmets at Rs 2,700

Lifestyle leather jackets between Rs 9,900 and Rs 10,900

T-shirts priced between Rs 700 Rs 1,100

Shirts priced between Rs 2,300 and Rs 2,500

Shorts priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600

Jeans/trousers priced between Rs 2,400 and Rs 2,600

Speaking about the newly launched lifestyle apparel range for women, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life; and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too. Therefore it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, designed to be aspirational yet accessible, to support them in their pursuits of exploration. Our Protective and Lifestyle Apparel stands for Safety, Comfort and Style, something that we have incorporated in this range as well. We are happy to launch our range of women’s riding gear and apparel and aim at enhancing the motorcycling experience for women riders’”