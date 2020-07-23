Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spotted Testing

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been spotted testing again and a new spy-shot has emerged online. The motorcycle is based on the company’s brand-new J-platform and this BS6 model will replace the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 X.

We’ve already reported about Royal Enfield filing a patent for the Meteor name a few months ago and even shared some spy pictures of the upcoming Royal Enfield model. Now more information has emerged about the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which is slated to replace the Thunderbird 350 and Thunderbird 350 X.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 looks similar to the Thunderbird X and seems to have retained most of the ergonomics with a raised handlebar, wide seat, and foot-pegs that have been set forward. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be developed with a new BS6 350-cc fuel-injected engine that is expected to be more powerful as Royal Enfield are apparently working on an Overhead Camshaft (OHC) version of the 346-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The current, BS4 unit produces 20 hp and 28 Nm of torque. The new engine is expected to be more powerful and refined than the current-generation 350 models.

Other features that can be seen in the image are a twin-pod instrument cluster, alloy wheels and a blacked-out exhaust. Braking and suspension equipment will also be taken from the Thunderbird series and Royal Enfield will likely equip the bike with dual-channel ABS. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be available with a whole bunch of accessories including things like a windshield, panniers, custom footpegs, seat options, and even a backrest.

The most interesting part is that one of the pictures is a screenshot of the accessory configurator which also reveals the alleged price of the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball. The price displayed is Rs 1.68 lakh which makes the new Meteor 350 about Rs 12,000 more expensive than the BS4 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. The price hike was expected considering the BS6 engine, features and an all-new platform. The Meteor 350 will rival the likes of the Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Source: YouTube/Mad Biker , Instagram and Facebook