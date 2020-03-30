Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Spotted

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been spotted by a YouTube user and as we can see from the image, it could replace the Thunderbird 350.

Royal Enfield had filed a patent for the Meteor name a few months ago. It has now been spotted by a user, who has uploaded a video on YouTube with the spy-shots of the upcoming motorcycle. The bike, that looks similar to the Thunderbird X, has been spotted with ‘Meteor 350’ badging on the side panel. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will take its design and styling cues from the Thunderbird models and retain the ergonomics with a raised handlebar, wide seat, and foot-pegs that have been set forward.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be developed with a new BS6 350-cc fuel-injected engine that is expected to be more powerful as Royal Enfield are apparently working on an Overhead Camshaft (OHC) version of the 346-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The current, BS4 unit produces 20 hp and 28 Nm of torque. The new engine is expected to be more powerful and refined than the current-generation 350 models.

Other features that can be seen in the image are a twin-pod instrument cluster, alloy wheels and a blacked-out exhaust. Braking and suspension equipment will also be taken from the Thunderbird series and Royal Enfield will likely equip the bike with dual-channel ABS. The Meteor 350 will rival the likes of the Jawa and Benelli Imperiale 400. When launched, it is expected to be priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image credits : YouTube/Mad Biker