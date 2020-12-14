Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Refreshed Honda CB250 in the Works?

by Leave a Comment

Patents filed by Honda reveal a potential new model equipped with a monoshock.

Leaked images of patent drawings supposedly examining oil pump assembly in a yet-to-be-announced Honda motorcycle reveal a liquid-cooled parallel twin, similar to the motor from the Honda CB300R, suspended from a beam-type perimeter frame. The frame and bodywork resemble the design of the Honda CB400 Super Four, a popular Japan-only four-cylinder model. While the patent was supposed to be about oil pump assembly, a lot of attention seems to have gone into drawing the monoshock with quite a bit of detail, and it is visibly mounted directly to the swingarm with no linkage.

We have no idea where this new motorcycle will fit into Honda’s current naked bike line-up, with the Japanese manufacturer currently building CB-badged bikes starting at 125 cc and going all the way up to 1,000 cc. Rumours abound that Honda are building a new line of CB models, but that’s yet to be confirmed. Stay tuned.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Plans Announced: Ola Scooter Factory in Tamil Nadu
KTM India Launch Spoke Wheels For Their Adventure Series
Customise Your Triumph Motorcycle Online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap