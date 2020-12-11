Bike India

Rajan Wadhera Joins Classic Legends as Joint CEO

Indian auto industry stalwart Rajan Wadhera has been appointed co-CEO of Classic Legends – the brand that oversees Jawa. Wadhera is a fixture in the Indian automotive landscape, with prestigious positions such as President, Automotive Sector at Mahindra and Mahindra, President, SIAM, and President, ARAI decorating his CV. Most recently he held the position of Senior Advisor at M&M, and if news reports are to be believed, he has traded in that post for the top job at Classic Legends instead.

Ashish Singh Joshi currently holds the post of CEO at Classic Legends, and Wadhera will work in tandem with Joshi to help oversee all the operations of Classic Legends, including the manufacturing and quality control of the Jawa brand. Someone of his experience and nous can only benefit the brand, as he looks to usher in a new era of success for the legendary Czech motorcycle brand.

Wadhera has reportedly begun his tenure at the top of the Jawa management pile since 1 December 2020, but no official confirmation has been forthcoming as of yet.

