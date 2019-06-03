Production Ready Aprilia RS660 Images Leaked

Images of the what may be the production-ready Aprilia RS660 have been leaked and it looks almost identical to the bike showcased at EICMA in Milan.

Aprilia have recently filed a patent for the design of the Aprilia RS660 and the patent images have been leaked telling us that the bike is almost ready for production. The design on the bike hasn’t changed much from the version seen at the 2018 EICMA show in Milian. Aprilia aimed to create the RS660 for new-generation riders who want machines that are light and fast.

The all-new 660-cc parallel-twin engine is derived from the 1100cc 65-degree V4 that powers the Tuono V4 naked sportbike and the RSV4 superbike. There is no official word from Aprilia regarding the specifications of the engine. The bike features a frame and swingarm built entirely of aluminium to keep it lightweight. Aprilia have retained the concept bike’s banana-style swingarm that is crafted to curve just above the exhaust pipe, and the brace also doubles as a lower mount for the rear suspension. The production-ready images show that the swingarm and exhaust will be crafted and fitted a little lower compared to the concept bike.

The new LED headlights look neat and have been fitted into the aero-fairing. A few changes have been made to the design of the fairing, which will now have to do without the air-vents in the side. The lower sections of the side panels are thinner and give us a good look at the engine. The RS660 gets a TFT screen that will give access to rider modes and electronic aids. Other details like indicators aren’t seen in the images and we believe they will be fitted into the fairing or on the mirrors in the final production model.

The production bike’s forks have been pushed forward and slightly raised (for a better riding posture) compared to the concept bike. It appears that Aprilia will use the Sachs forks on the Aprilia RS660 compared to the Ohlins forks that were showcased on the concept bike. The wheels are another change that we can see with Y-shaped spokes rather than the six slanted ones that were used on the concept bike. Aprilia will probably launch two variants of the bike that will be differentiable by the wheels, brakes and suspension components.

The Aprilia RS600 will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Yamaha YZF-R6 and the next-gen Triumph Daytona 765. The production-ready version of the Aprilia RS660 will be displayed at the EICMA this year and we hope to see the RS660 hitting Indian shores too.

Image source: Bennetts

Story: Azaman Chothia