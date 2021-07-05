Ola Electric Scooter To Be Launched Soon in India

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of ride-hailing major Ola Cabs, has revealed more information about the electric scooter hinting that it will be launched soon in India.

Ola Electric has been attracting good traction for their soon-to-be-launched electric scooter. The buzz is that the e-scooter is likely to have a range of around 150km, and will be able to charged from 0-50 per cent in about 18 minutes which would be enough for a 75 km range. The electric scooter is likely to be equipped with a non-removable lithium-ion battery.

Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder of Ola Cabs, took on to social media to tease another picture of a black e-scooter and asked his followers “What colour would you like on the Ola Scooter?” This means that the development is right on track and the new model should be launched with the next couple of months. Ola is aiming to set up charging stations in 100 cities within the first year of its operations.

Ola Electric have appointed Wayne Burgess as Head of Vehicle Design for their entire product range. Burgess has worked for many premium automotive manufacturers like Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover and Lotus.

A few months ago Aggarwal had revealed his electric ambition online saying, “The post COVID world is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of 2Ws are sold across the world vs cars. Electric 2Ws will emerge as the most preferred mobility paradigm around the world and empower every consumer.”

Though the Indian two-wheeler landscape is dominated by models with internal combustion engines, there has been a growing interest by established conventional manufactures and several start-ups in the electric mobility space. Right from Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and the Ather 450, the e-scooter segment has been buzzing with new launches.