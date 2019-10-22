November 2019

For Online Subscription

THIS MONTH WE MAY SEE A SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN TWO-WHEELER SALES ON ACCOUNT of the festive season; however, the sales will not match last year’s figures during the same period. In spite of the big discounts offered by all the manufacturers, the sales of new bikes are at an all-time low. The premium bike segment seems to be doing all right but that is misleading because it is the success of the Royal Enfield 650 twins; if you look at the sales figures of the other brands, they are all struggling.

The manufacturers are going to have a real challenge in the coming months because they do not know how many bikes they have to manufacture. If they produce too many and are not able to sell everything they make before 31 March 2020, they will have to scrap the stock or offer heavy discounts to shift that stock. In the present market, if they try to sell a BS-VI bike, it costs at least Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 more than a BS-IV bike. Imagine trying to sell a Hero Splendor or an Activa at a premium of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 in this market scenario.

This month we bring you the first ride of the all-new KTM 790 Duke and the motorcycle lives up to expectations. We only wish it were a little more affordable. We also have the first ride of the Triumph Street Triple RS from Spain and, last but not least, we have taken the Hero Xpulse to Nepal.

Always think of safety. Wear a helmet and proper shoes when you ride your bike. Please be considerate to other road-users because they may be someone’s mother, father, brother or sister. Remember, there is always somebody waiting for you at home.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor