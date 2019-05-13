New Suzuki Gixxer 150 SF to Launch Alongside the Gixxer SF 250?

Reports suggest that a cosmetically updated Suzuki Gixxer 150 SF will be introduced at the launch of the highly anticipated Gixxer SF 250, set to hit our market in the next few days.





From what we’ve observed from the leaked images, the new Suzuki Gixxer 150 SF will have a sleek and sporty new design compared to the design on the current SF. The engine is expected to continue as-is.

On to the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, now. More information has surfaced and we expect to see the bike will come with a 249-cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine that will produce 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a six-speed gearbox. The bike will get dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and 17-inch alloy wheels. The front end gets conventional telescopic suspension while the rear end sports a mono-shock.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will go up against the Honda CBR250R, Yamaha Fazer 25 and the KTM 250 Duke. The bike weighs in at 161 kg, making it around six kg lighter than the CBR. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will be one of the first bikes to be BS-VI compliant. In the image, we also see new features coming in such as clip-on handlebars and split seats compared to the standard handlebar and seats on the current Suzuki Gixxer 150 SF.

We believe that Suzuki will be launching a new facelift Gixxer 150 SF with new styling along with the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that is scheduled on 20 May 2019. The new Gixxer 150 will probably be priced around Rs 9,000 more than the current model, which is now being sold at Rs 91,175 (ex-showroom) while the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is rumoured to launch at a price of around Rs 1.5 lakh.

We can’t wait for the launch of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in India and are looking forward to riding it to tell you all about this new motorcycle.

Story: Azaman Chothia

Image source: DCV/Youtube