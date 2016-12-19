New Kawasaki KX100F and KX250F launched

India Kawasaki Motors aim to expand their competition bike line-up in India

This Sunday, India Kawasaki Motors launched two new-for-2017 dirt bikes for competition use. These bikes, part of Kawasaki’s established KX line of off-road machines, will now be sold in India to give amateur as well as professional dirt racers an added edge. The KX100F two-stroke and the KX250F four-stroke bring to the table tried and tested DNA, developed through decades of off-road racing experience.

The 2017 KX100F features a 99-cc, liquid-cooled, two-stroke, single-cylinder engine, fed through a Keihin PZK 28 semi-flat-slide carburettor. The slim perimeter-type frame is constructed form high-tensile steel, and is suspended on a beefy 36-mm inverted fork up front and a single shock at the rear, with 275 mm of travel at both ends. An adjustable handlebar compliments the great ergonomics, and the narrow bike can be set up for smaller or growing riders who are getting into dirt-track racing.

The 2017 KX250F is powered by a 249-cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, fed through a 43-mm throttle body. The revised ECU gets three engine maps to make the best of any conditions, while the narrow frame design and low weight of this model make it extremely competitive in the right hands. The 48-mm Showa fork up front and Showa Uni-Trak shock at the rear offer a wide range of adjustability to suit varied rider weights, conditions and riding styles, while adjustable handlebars and footpegs mean that this bike can be set up for riders of different heights as well. The KX250F also comes with a launch control system, which is basically a lower-power ignition map that can be activated in the first two gears to ensure fast starts in slippery conditions.

The KX100F is priced at Rs 4.69 Lakh, and the KX250F is priced at 7.14 lakh ex-showroon Delhi. As these are competition bikes they cannot be ridden on the street, and do not need to be registered.

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 55 posts on Bike India. Email

