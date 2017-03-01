New Honda Activa 4G Launched



Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have introduced the new fourth generation Honda Activa 4G, that features a host of new upgrades to this iconic 110cc scooter. The new Honda Activa 4G comes with a more dynamic front end. The scooter also comes with a Mobile charging socket.

The new Activa 4G comes equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer technology. The Activa 4G is now also BS-IV compliant, and features Automatic Headlamp On (AHO). At the heart of Activa 4G is Honda’s trusted 109-cc Honda Eco Technology (HET) engine, producing 8 PS at 7500 rpm and 9 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm.

Commenting on the new edition, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, HMSI said, “With trust of nearly 1.5 crore Indian families, Honda’s iconic Activa is the first automatic scooter to become not only India’s but also World’s Number 1 selling two-wheeler in 2016. The fourth generation BS-IV complaint upgrade of the most loved family scooter – Activa 4G is ready to delight customers once again with added convenience of mobile charging socket and new colors.”

The new Honda Activa 4G also gets the introduction of a new lick of paint: Matt Selene Silver Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic, which means the new scooter will now be available in seven different colour options. The new Activa 4G is priced at Rs. 50,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Story: Sahej Patheja



Related Posts via Categories