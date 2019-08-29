MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Launched

Italian motorcycle artisans, MV Agusta, have launched the stunning Turismo Veloce 800 in India for Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Turismo Veloce’s sleek, compact styling, road manners and the price has it going up against an accomplished sports-tourer like the BMW S 1000 XR (Rs 17.90 lakh).

We were among the select few who got a chance to ride the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso, and the Lusso SCS as well during the international ride the previous year. However, MV Agusta have decided to kick off their sports-tourer chapter in India with the basic Turismo Veloce 800. We got to ride this motorcycle as well and an exclusive India-specific first ride is headed your way. With this addition, MV Agusta’s portfolio now spans the Brutale, F3 and Turismo Veloce.

At the heart of this svelte offering from the MV stable is the same 798-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line triple that does duty in the F3 and Brutale 800 range. It makes 110 hp at 10,150 rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm. If we go by what MV Agusta are claiming, then 90 per cent of the torque is available from as low as 3,800 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox which also features a slip-assist clutch and a quick-shifter.

Suspension at the front is handled by a 43-mm, fully-adjustable Marzocchi USD fork while the rear is managed by a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 320-mm discs up front and a 220-mm disc at the rear. Both are bitten by Brembo calipers and supplemented with Bosch 9 Plus ABS.

Does it tour well and is it nimble? The fuel tank is a respectable 21.5 litres and the motorcycle weighs 191 kg dry. For more details, check out our exclusive India first ride review in the upcoming issue of Bike India magazine.

Story: Joshua Varghese