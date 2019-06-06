MotoGP 19 Video Game Officially Launched

The much-awaited MotoGP 19 video game has officially been launched and is available for PC, PS4, XBOX ONE and Nintendo Switch.

MotoGP 19 is engineered with a lot of new features make it tougher and more challenging. Racing games have advanced in the past few years, giving players a more realistic feel. Game producers are doing this by applying better graphics and more advanced game physics while creating the video game.

The creators of MotoGP 19 checked what could be improved and came across forums where the main concerns for players were that the AI should be more challenging, the online mode should be more reliable, as well as the need for fairer challenges between players, apart from the fact that historical riders are as important as the current ones.

This brought the creators to update the game and introduce some new features into MotoGP 19. There is a new AI called NEURAL AI. What it does is it learns how a specific player goes about the game and, accordingly, creates AI opponents that are smarter, faster and able to learn the player’s weaknesses. MotoGP 19 will offer single-player and multi-player modes where players can start off with the Red Bull Rookies Cup or jump straight to a MotoGP career. Multi-player mode will allow players to challenge themselves against players from all over the world.

‘Dedicated Servers’ and ‘Race Director Mode’ are the new modes that are designed to enhance the multi-player experience. Dedicated Servers technology allows the creators to give players a lag-free game. The Race Director Mode, on the other hand, aims at giving players the option of customization which will help them create the perfect multi-player race, based on their preferences and rules. Lastly, the new ‘Historical Challenges’ mode will allow players to play as their favourite iconic riders of all time and relive history.

There is even a new option for graphical editing which allows players to get creative and customize their helmet graphics exactly the way they want. What makes this feature even better is that even race numbers and lower back patches are customizable.

