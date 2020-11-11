Maxxis Tyres Extramaxx Review – New Shoes

Maxxis sent us a pair of their Extramaxx tyres to test and we slapped them on my Yamaha YZF-R3 for long-term testing.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Saurabh Botre

F resh rubber is always welcome and these puppies from Maxxis arrived just in time. From the new Extramaxx range, we received the M6233 and the M6234 tyres. The former is a 110/70-17 while the latter is a 140/70-17 — just the right sizes for an R3. Of course, both hoops are tubeless and are constructed using the strongest aramid fibre, which, Maxxis claim, are also used to make bulletproof vests. It better be because I am hoping for bulletproof reliability from them and certainly no punctures. Maxxis further explain that the tyres’ construction will make them twice as robust as a regular tyre.

The company says that it has used two types of compounds in the Extramaxx’s construction. The centre compound is expected to offer optimal rolling resistance while also improving stability and durability while the compound on the sides of the tyre is supposed to provide good levels of grip while cornering. All of this comes with a five-plus-one-year warranty.

My first few hundred kilometres with the Extramaxx have been positive and there is nothing to complain about yet. The motorcycle is stable in a straight line and there is enough grip and feedback while tilting it into corners as well. In the upcoming report, I will have more information on how these tyres hold up on the twisties, over long rides, and in the wet as well. By the way, the odometer was reading 9,860 km when we had the tyres fitted and we will bring you a follow-up report in the forthcoming issues of the magazine. The pair costs Rs 6,300 (approximate). If you have any queries, write in to us at bikeindia@nextgenpublishing.net or contact us on our social media platforms.

