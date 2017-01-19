KTM RC Range Launched

Post a few minor upgrades, the 2017 KTM RC range has been launched.

Since EICMA 2016, there has been lots of speculation about the direction KTM will be taking in 2017. While the Duke fanatics are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new 390 Duke, KTM have decided to launch the 2017 RC range in the meantime. While both the bikes in the RC range have not received any engine upgrades, they have undergone a few appealing cosmetic upgrades and also becoming BS IV-compliant.

The RC 390 has gone one step ahead and comes carrying an exhaust system that is a combination of a stainless-steel underbelly pre-muffler and aluminium absorption-type final exhaust, similar to the system of the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. It makes sure that the motorcycle complies to BS IV regulations. However, the RC 200 retains its underbelly exhaust; also BS IV compliant. Other features that the RC 390 has over the RC 200 are a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire and standard ABS.

The RC 200 produces 25 PS at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 19.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The RC 390 produces 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

The RC 200 is priced at Rs 1,71,340 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the RC 390 is priced at Rs 2,25,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for both motorcycles commence from today.

