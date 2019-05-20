KTM RC 125 to Launch in June

The new KTM RC 125 will be making its way to the Indian market in June, following the success of the 125 Duke.

Currently, a lot of manufacturers have been updating their range of motorcycles to give the audience more options in different categories. KTM started their range in India with the 200 Duke which was the most premium, and most powerful 200-cc bike you could buy. KTM initially believed that releasing the 125 Duke in India would be of no use as the 200 Duke was doing pretty well and nobody would spend more than Rs 1 lakh to buy a 125-cc bike.

The Austrian manufacturer launched the KTM 125 Duke in India last year at a price of Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and it was a huge success. According to a sales report, the KTM 125 Duke is selling like hot cakes, outselling, in fact, all their other offerings. KTM, in India, are selling the older version of the 125 Duke as compared to the international-spec model which looks just like the new 390 Duke.

Coming to the bike, we want to talk about, the KTM RC 125, which was spotted testing not too long ago, we believe they are ready to launch the RC 125 next month, owing to the success of the 125 Duke. The bike is expected to weigh around 140 kg and will be priced below Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will borrow the engine from its Duke counterpart which makes 15 PS and has a peak torque of 12 Nm. It may, however, get a side-slung exhaust compared to the underbelly exhaust on the Duke.

With this move, the new KTM RC 125 will be a competitor to the Yamaha YZF-R15 that is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). With the success of the 125 Duke, KTM expects to see good sales figures by launching the KTM RC 125 to the Indian market. Other plans from the orange icon in 2019 include the launch of the much awaited 790 Duke as well as the 390 Adventure.

Story: Azaman Chothia