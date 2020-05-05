Kawasaki Z650 and Ninja 650 Coming Soon

Kawasaki are preparing to launch the next generation of their 650 twins in India.

A quick look at the Kawasaki India website reveals that the Japanese bike maker has finally listed the updated-for-2020 Z650, albeit as a model year 2021 machine. This naked streetfighter joins the fully-faired Ninja 650 that was announced for our market in January, and who’s launch is probably on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. We caught our first glimpse of these two machines in the Kawasaki pavilion at EICMA last November, and it seems that they have finally made their way here.

The Kawasaki Z650 sees a complete redesign with this new model, getting sharper bodywork in line with the brand’s aggressive Sugomi design philosophy first introduced on the Z1000 super naked a few years ago. The bike also gets several technical updates, including a full-colour TFT dash with smartphone connectivity, LED lighting and BS6 emission compliance.

The faired Ninja 650 also sees a redesign, with an all-new fairing and narrower screen that Kawasaki claim is more aerodynamic than before. The front end now looks extremely similar to that of the Ninja 400 and the Ninja ZX-6R with those H2-inspired fins around the LED headlights, while the 4.3-inch colour display is shared with the Z650.

Both these bikes are powered by the existing 649-cc liquid-cooled parallel twin, which we already know is an excellent motor. BS6 compliance hasn’t seen peak power reduced from the 68 hp at 8,000 rpm of the outgoing BS4 bikes, however, peak torque has dropped from 65.7 Nm to 64 Nm, and it now comes in 200 rpm higher at 6,700 rpm.

Bookings are already open for these two machines at the Kawasaki India website, although prices have not yet been announced. We expect a price hike in the region of Rs 50,000 over the outgoing bikes, and estimate that the Z650 will retail at just over Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new Ninja 650 should cost closer to Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-Showroom). Stay tuned for more details as we get them.