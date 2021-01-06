Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE Launched in India

The Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE have been launched in India for Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 25.90 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) respectively.

Kawasaki India have launched the 2021 models of their flagship supercharged naked motorcycle in India. There are two variants on offer – Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE. This model was derived from the manufacturer’s hypersport range (H2 and H2R), which gave them a hint to come up with something equally powerful and dynamic for their Z series line-up. In terms of design, the Z H2 has not changed for 2021 and both variants will be available in the Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green colour scheme.

The Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are powered by a 998-cc, liquid-cooled, supercharged in-line four motor putting out 200 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque of 137 Nm at 8,500 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. To complete this brutal package, there is a vast range of electronics to toggle through the 4.3-inch colour instrument cluster integrated with the manufacturer’s ‘RIDEOLOGY’ connectivity application. They include three power modes (Full, Middle, and Low), three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Rain), traction control, ABS, launch control, quick-shifter, and a cruise control system.

The suspension setup on the Z H2 is a Showa SFF-BP front fork and a Showa monoshock at the rear. On the SE variant, the bike gets a higher-spec Showa SFF-CA front fork and a new Uni-Trak, Showa gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The SE variant comes equipped with KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) with Showa’s Skyhook Technology. Both models get 320-mm dual semi-floating disc brakes at the front and a 260-mm single disc at the rear. The only difference is that the Z H2 uses Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers, while there are top-spec Brembo stylema front brake calipers on the SE variant.

As these motorcycles are built per order, customers need to make full payment while booking the motorcycle. They can check the estimated on-road price of the motorcycle on the Kawasaki India website and book the Z H2 and Z H2 SE at authorized dealerships or by dropping a booking enquiry on the official website.