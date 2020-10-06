Kawasaki to Reveal 6 New 2021 Models on 23rd November

Kawasaki have released a video, teasing six new bikes that will be revealed for international markets later this year

A short video on Kawasaki’s YouTube channel teases six new models that will be revealed to the public on the 23rd of November. The video shows little more than the bikes’ wheels, peeking out from under Kawasaki-branded tarps, but we can still speculate about these machines based on what we can see and the cut shots used in the video. You can watch the video here.

Kawasaki have already confirmed 2021 versions of their current line-up, however we are yet to hear anything about a new 2021 Ninja ZX-10R, and that could be one of the bikes to be unveiled in November. Coming back to the video, the first bike seems to be a dual-sport machine from the quick clip of a spoked wheel rolling off the tarmac and onto a trail This could be an off-road-biased Versys, perhaps a replacement for the entry-level Versys-X 300, or maybe even a Versys 1000 with spoked wheels. The second bike also seems to run on spoked wheels, and the video immediately cuts to close-up shots of a dusty racetrack — we’re thinking supermoto. The next two bikes are grouped together, and the video once again alludes to a racetrack; could these be the 2021 Nonja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR? Not much can be said about the next bike in the video, although it’s pretty clear from the alloy wheels and shots of the open road that this is a purely tarmac-biased machine. Shots of the last bike in the video are interspersed with footage of the machine being ridden from the dirt onto the highway, with a momentary view of the bike’s shadow that seems to include an off-road-style beak; we could perhaps be looking at the successor to Kawasaki’s legendary KLR 650, which was discontinued in 2018.

Most of this is speculation; all we know for sure is that Kawasaki are preparing to unveil these six new models next month, and we can’t wait to see what’s under those tarps.