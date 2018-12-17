Jawa Motorcycles Open First Two Showrooms In The Country

Jawa Motorcycles have their first two showrooms open doors in Pune. These two dealerships are the start of the 100-plus outlets to open across the country for the iconic motorcycle brand.

The two showrooms are fully functional giving customers in Pune to be able to test-ride and book the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two motorcycles. The dealerships have been designed with a nostalgic feel and attempts to remind or showcase Jawa’s journey through the ages. The ambience is a café-based concept that fits right in with the brand’s current motorcycle vision.

The two dealerships are located in the Chinchwad and Baner areas of Pune. The opening was attended by Boman Irani, Chaiman and Managing Director, along with Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends, and a host of Jawa aficionados and customers.

Speaking at the opening, Boman Irani said, “It gives me great pride to inaugurate Classic Legends’ first Jawa Motorcycles dealership in Pune. Jawa Motorcycles has enjoyed a huge fan following through and it was a historic moment for us when we brought Jawa back in India last month. We are quite upbeat to offer these classics to the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country.”

Ashish Joshi, added to that saying, “This was the right timing to have come up with this range of motorcycles, as the Indian premium motorcycle market is not only growing but also evolving in consumer tastes and preferences. At our recently concluded Jawa Experience media ride program in Udaipur we have received rave reviews as a testimony to our efforts in building both these motorcycles.”

Jawa Motorcycles have currently launched two models, the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two, which are both running an all-new 293-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engines, making 27.3 PS and 28 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission.

Pricing for the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two are Rs 1.65 lakh and Rs 1.56 lakh respectively, both ex-showroom, Pune. Deliveries are said to commence in the first quarter of 2019.

Story: Zal Cursetji