For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription

Additional Financial Burden

Two -wheeler sales have been heading southwards for a couple of reasons, the first one being the cost of fuel and the second the cost of the mandatory five-year insurance for new bikes. This has added another Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 to the cost of the entrylevel 100/110-cc motorcycles and scooters. Needless to say, this is a considerable increase when someone is scraping the bottom of the barrel to buy his or her basic mode of transport.

Retro motorcycles are the flavour of the month. After the Royal Enfield 650 twins, Classic Legends have now launched the Jawa 300-cc motorcycle. The big difference between the two is that the Royal Enfield 650 is a modern retro design while Classic Legends have replicated the 1960s’ Jawa. It is a gamble they have taken and only time will tell whether they succeed with its styling. The second problem for Jawa is that Royal Enfield have set a new benchmark with the 650 twins in terms of performance, all-round rideability, and build quality. To better this, Jawa have their work cut out; they will have to produce a phenomenal motorcycle. In this issue you may read the first-ride impression of the Jawa bikes.

The police want to enforce the helmet rule for two-wheeler riders from 1 January 2019 and people and politicians have already started raising objections to it.

I would like to wish all our readers a happy New Year and please wear a helmet while riding. Please don’t drink and ride. Obey all traffic rules, because you don’t only put your own life at risk, but also those of other road-users by not doing so. Think of the loved ones waiting for you at home.

Wish you all a happy New Year once again and safe riding.

Aspi Bhathena

Editor