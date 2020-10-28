Indian Motorcycle Expand Line-up in India With 2021 Models

Bike India

Indian Motorcycle amplify their presence in the country with their 2021 range; also add Scout Bobber Twenty, Roadmaster Limited and Vintage Dark Horse to the line-up.

After a state of dormancy over the past few months, Indian Motorcycle have officially announced their India plans for 2021. Customers can pick straight out of the 2021 catalogue now if they want to buy an Indian motorcycle. Furthermore, the brand has also introduced new models in the country including the Scout Bobber Twenty, the Roadmaster Limited and the Vintage Dark Horse. In addition to the American V-twin cruiser appeal, these motorcycles will also come equipped with the latest in technology and a suite of new accessories and options. These new bits will allow each rider to trick out their ride according to their preferences.

Commenting on this announcement, Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt Ltd said, “We are excited to bring the new and improved line-up of Indian Motorcycle in India. Our 2021 line-up will incorporate several new additions and upgraded features which will definitely add the charm and get the attraction of the riders. We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum that we have experienced even during the pandemic and looking forward to good growth in 2021.”

The current Indian Motorcycle range begins from the Scout family which will feature the Scout, Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Twenty. In the cruiser range, customers can choose from the Chief Vintage and the Chief Vintage Dark Horse. The bagger segment includes the Springfield, the Springfield Dark Horse, Chieftain Limited and the Chieftain Dark Horse. The touring models on offer are the Roadmaster, the Roadmaster Limited and the Roadmaster Dark Horse. Of course, the Challenger series and the manic FTR 1200 S are also part of the portfolio.

Bookings for the new Indian Motorcycle range will commence shortly and the deliveries will follow suit.

Also read: New Indian PowerPlus Engine; Their Most Powerful Yet

Story: Joshua Varghese

