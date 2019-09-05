India Bike Week 2019 – The Wait has Almost Come to an End

Asia’s largest motorcycle festival is back with the sixth edition of the renowned migration ride to the India Bike Week.

Since 2013, passionate bikers from all over India have ridden their machines to Goa to celebrate their mutual love for motorcycles at the India Bike Week. The sixth edition of the India Bike Week (IBW) will be held on 6 and 7 December 2019. Six years ago, IBW had a participation of 5,324 bikers and 2,684 bikes that had been ridden down to Goa. By 2017, IBW’s numbers grew to 15,484 bikers and 8,536 bikes.

IBW will have over 20,000 bikers this year that will be meeting at Vagator for an action-packed and fun-filled weekend. IBW promise that the 2019 edition of the festival will be better, wilder and sexier. Festival specialists 70 EMG have reimagined IBW this year and planned even more events for the large number of riders expected to arrive.

The fun will start with the ride to Vagator, Goa followed by launches, music and a lot more taking place at the festival. There will be racing for the first time at the Enduro Hill Climb, and Flat Track Trials Circuit. IBW is all ready with a power-packed weekend to welcome the 280 biking clubs from across India and Asia who make the ride to Goa every year to witness the best of the best in the motorcycling world.

Story: Azaman Chothia