Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250: What’s the Difference?

The recently-launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 motorcycles have reached KTM dealerships for display with test rides scheduled to be available shortly.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 have been in the news since their launch. Of course, with an introductory price of Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) apiece they have every reason to be in the spotlight.

True to its ‘black arrow’ moniker, the Svartpilen 250 will only be available in a dark theme; a yellow highlight on the radiator being the only spot of colour on the bodywork. Husqvarna claim that the Svartpilen is a good off-roader and the motorcycle certainly looks the part. It sits on dual-purpose MRF rubber; 110/70 R17 revz-FD at the front and a 150/60 R17 revz-D at the rear. We were also told that the luggage rack on the fuel tank is capable of carrying a load up to 15 litres.

The Vitpilen 250’s sporty intentions are evident from its design and stance. While its sibling sports equipment that suggests it may be at home both on tarmac and off-road, the Vitpilen is clearly focused on sticking to tarmac. It features low-set clip-on handlebars as compared to the relatively higher and wide single-piece unit on the Svartpilen. The Vitpilen draws grip from MRF road tyres as well; 110/70 R17 revz-FC1 at the front and 150/60 R17 revz-C1.

Barring the cosmetic differences, the 250 Duke and the Husqvarnas are similar in a lot of respects. However, there is a small detail in the suspension department that sets them apart. While the KTM 250 Duke uses a WP USD fork at the front, the Huskies use a WP Apex USD fork. Which do you prefer, the Svartpilen or the Vitpilen? Check out our gallery below and take your pick.

Story: Joshua Varghese