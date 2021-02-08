Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Unveiled

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 has been unveiled and will go on sale in international markets very soon. Here is all you need to know about the motorcycle.

As we all know, the Svartpilen range of models are scramblers with their Swedish name ‘Svartpilen’ translating to ‘Black Arrow’. Up until now, the range included the Svartpilen 250, 401, and the 701. For 2021, the Swedish motorcycle manufacturers have revealed the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 making it the new entry-level Svartpilen in the line-up.

In terms of styling and design, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is identical to its larger siblings, distinguished by the uniquely shaped body panels and the classic round LED headlight at the front. The main difference we see is the bike sporting spoked wheels with dual-purpose Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 uses the same engine seen in the KTM 125 Duke – a 125-cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC motor putting out 14.7 hp and 12 Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The bike has a dry weight of 146 kg and gets a 9.5 litre fuel tank.

The bike will use the same suspension setup seen in the Svartpilen 250 – a 43-mm WP upside-down fork at the front and a preload-adjustable WP monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware includes a dual-channel ABS setup with a 320-mm disc at the front and a 230-mm rear disc with ByBre calipers at both ends.

Considering that the 125 Duke was such a huge success, we may expect the Svartpilen 125 to be launched in the Indian market by the end of the year. The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 are expected to launch before the 125-cc model is revealed in our market. We can expect the Svartpilen 125 to be priced around the Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark when launched in India.