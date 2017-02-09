Honda Launch new Activa 125

This is the first BS-IV-compliant scooter to hit the market

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched India’s first scooter to comply with the new All-time Headlight On (AHO) and BS-IV emission and sound norms in the form of the reworked Activa 125. The scooter features a new front end, adorned with LED position lights and chrome trim. The new Activa 125 also gets a 12-volt charging socket, optional front disc brake, retractable hook to hang the week’s shopping and an attractive new paint job. The telescopic front suspension and 12-inch front rim should handle our urban roads with ease, and Honda’s Combi Brake System is designed to distribute brake force to both wheels to improve stopping performance.

At the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Activa 125 is the No. 1 selling 125-cc automatic scooter in India with over 6 lakh customers and counting. Invigorating the segment once again, Honda’s Activa 125 is now the first automatic scooter in India to meet both the AHO and BS-IV norms.”

The new Activa 125 will be priced at Rs 56,954 for the standard variant, Rs 58,900 for the alloy wheel variant, and Rs 61,362 for the top-of-the line variant with alloy wheels and the front disc brake.

