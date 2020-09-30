Honda H’ness CB 350 Launched In India

The Honda H’ness CB 350 has been launched in India and is priced starting at approximately Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced a brand-new motorcycle for the Indian market. The manufacturers are carrying forward the legacy of the legendary CB brand with the introduction of the Honda H’ness CB 350. The motorcycle will be made-in-India and currently is an exclusive product for our market.

The new Honda H’ness CB 350 retains the original look of the CB models with its classic design elements. The bike features a round LED headlight at the front, a curved tank, a single-piece seat, a digi-analog speedometer and a good-looking exhaust which has quite the engaging sound thanks to 45-mm pipe diameter.

There will be two variants of the Honda H’ness CB 350 on sale – DLX and DLX Pro. Distinguishing the two will be dual-tone colour options, smartphone voice control and a dual-horn. Mechanically, both variants will be the same. Powering the new Honda H’ness CB 350 is a 348.36-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 21 hp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm, mated to a five-speed gearbox. The bike will get alloy-wheels as standard on both variants.

Other features include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a phone charger and much more. For suspension, the H’ness CB 350 uses a telescopic fork at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. Braking hardware comprises disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Bookings have opened for the motorcycle today for a booking amount of Rs 5,000. The official prices have not been announced and we feel that this is considering the upcoming festive season. We could see Honda aggressively price the CB 350 maybe as a festive offer or as an introductory price. That being said, this will be the cheapest motorcycle to be offered at the BigWing dealerships in India.

The bike will be available at BigWing showrooms in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangaluru, Kochi and Bhilai and will reach all dealerships at the beginning of the festive season. The CB 350 will also be available for look and feel purposes at the manufacturer’s standard dealerships. It will go up directly against the likes of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

Speaking on this occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Globally, CB series of motorcycles symbolize Honda’s history of challenges. For more than 60 years, Honda has consistently given the prefix “CB” to models representing on-road sports. Also, the riders have always been the focus in the evolution of the CB. It was once again the Indian riders who motivated the development of H’ness – CB350. To this end, the latest technologies are generously reflected in its nine new patent applications. Today, we are proud to usher in a new motorcycling culture in the mid-size segment with this global unveiling of H’ness – CB350.”