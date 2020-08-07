Honda CBR600RR Returns Showcased By A Videographic Tease

The return of the legendary Honda CBR600RR has been teased in a video on YouTube by the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer. Excitement grows in every bike fan, hoping that the new mid-sized supersport bike will be as brash as its 1000-cc sibling.

The CBR600RR has garnered quite a following since its inception into the motorcycling world. These fast and light sports bikes were the favourite of many souls who thought the 1000-cc missiles were a bit too much for some. But, the 600-cc were no slouches, brilliant fun for some and yet handle with know-how was the chant. The Honda CBR600RR became an immediate favourite for many with its futuristic styling, under-seat exhaust system, racing colourway, and whatnot. Either way, CBR600RRs stopped production in 2017.

Now, a new Honda CBR600RR makes its way hoping to re-kindle the 600-cc supersport category that only exists of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R, Yamaha R6, and MV Agusta F3. No Daytona, No GSX and No CBR made life slightly duller. But, smiles are back and Honda have so far only said the bike will run a 599-cc engine. However, they have been mum on power figures, which we hope they would divulge in the near future.

Check out the teaser video of the Honda CBR600RR for the indulgence of the motorcyclist within you here: