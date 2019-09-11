Honda Activa 125 BS VI India Launched At Rs. 67,490

The BS VI-ready Honda Activa 125 that was earlier unveiled in June is all set to launch in India on 11th September 2019.

Honda are all ready to launch their first BS VI-compliant scooter in India. The all-new BS VI engine will be the same 124.9-cc unit that makes 8.63 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm. There might be a small drop in power output, considering the fact that it has the new BS VI engine. The Honda Activa 125 will now get the PGM-FI fuel-injection system for more efficient fuelling.

As we had discussed earlier, the new Honda Activa 125 will sport a completely updated design with LED headlamps alongside a few chrome upgrades. The console of the scooter will be upgraded and provide information such as real-time fuel efficiency figures, distance to empty, average fuel economy, and a side-stand warning among other notifications. The side-stand notification also means the scooter will not be allowed to start while the side stand remains down, which ensures added safety.

Additional features on the new Honda Activa 125 will include a glove box, an external fuel-lid and an all-new pass-light switch. The external fuel-filler lid simplifies fuel stops making it an easy task for the user. The new Activa will also get the HET (Honda Eco Technology) carried over from the previous model. It also uses a new Silent Start technology with ACG (Alternating Current Generator) that turns on the engine more quietly, while the Idling Stop System automatically switches the engine off at traffic lights and other brief halts to save fuel. The scooter will also get a disc brake for the front as an option.

Furthermore, a standard three-year warranty will be offered with the BS VI-ready Activa 125 with an option of a three-year extended warranty. Currently, the base Activa is being sold at Rs 60,240 and the DLX priced at Rs 64,307 (both ex-showroom), with the BSVI having a slight increase in price. This price hike though is due to the new model receiving fuel-injection and other updates. The new Activa 125 BS VI base variant (Standard) being priced at Rs 67,490 ex-showroom and has three variants on offer – Standard, Alloy, and Deluxe.

Read more here: BS-VI Compliant Honda Activa 125 PGM-FI Introduced

Story: Azaman Chothia