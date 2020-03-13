Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Hero Xtreme 160R First Impression Review

by Leave a Comment

Hero Motocorp entre the rapidly growing 160-cc motorcycle segment with the 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R. Here’s our first impression of the bike after a short ride at their Centre of Innovation in Jaipur.

new hero Xtreme 160 ride report


Xtreme 160 ride report

The new Xtreme 160R is the most premium new offering that Hero Motorcorp unveiled at the recently held Hero World 2020 mega event held at their Centre Of Innovation, Jaipur.

Design
It promises to be a sporty city bike and though the design has some traces of the Xtreme 200, it looks a lot more modern and stylish. The sharp LED headlamp gives it an almost robot-like face but there are interesting design elements all around like a stubby exhaust, integrated grab-handles, and smoke-finished LED tail-lamp in Hero’s new signature “H” shape. All these give the Xtreme 160R a very neat and muscular stance.

Features
Like its competitors such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 and Suzuki Gixxer, the Hero also boasts of a full-digital instrument console. The exhaustive features list also includes hazard lights (where all four indicators blink simultaneously) and segment-first side-stand engine cut-off to enhance safety. Apart from the 276-mm petal disc brake with ABS up front, you get the option of a 220-mm rear disc. Even the switchgear feels quite well-built and premium. The riding position is upright but tilting slightly towards sporty, which makes the sitting position nice and comfortable. And there’s a decent 170 mm of ground clearance to tackle challenging road surfaces.


Engine
This Xtreme draws power from a 160-cc air-cooled, fuel-injected single that makes 15.2 hp and 14 Nm and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. It will pleasantly surprise you from the moment you crack it up. It’s smooth and very spirited and, with a low kerb weight of just 138.5 kg, it claims to go from 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. That’s the fastest in the segment. Obviously, we need to get the bike and test it ourselves to further verify that, but on my short ride, it really felt impressive.

Ride and Handling
The grip from the 100-section front and 130-section rear tubeless MRF tyres further enhance confidence. While the rigid diamond frame along with the 37-mm front fork and a seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock maintain a nice balance between handling and ride.

Conclusion
This combination along with its lightweight gives the Xtreme 160R good agility and handling. This is one bike we can’t wait to test extensively and are eagerly waiting for Hero to announce the price later this month. The bike will go up against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda Unicorn, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ-S, which are all priced around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sarmad Kadiri – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Yamaha Indonesia confirms 250cc sportsbike for late 2013 launch
Reincarnation - The Royal Enfield Continental GT
#EICMA2019 Benelli Leoncino 800 and 800 Trail revealed; TNT 600 Updated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap