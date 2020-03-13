Hero Xtreme 160R First Impression Review

Hero Motocorp entre the rapidly growing 160-cc motorcycle segment with the 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R. Here’s our first impression of the bike after a short ride at their Centre of Innovation in Jaipur.





The new Xtreme 160R is the most premium new offering that Hero Motorcorp unveiled at the recently held Hero World 2020 mega event held at their Centre Of Innovation, Jaipur.



Design

It promises to be a sporty city bike and though the design has some traces of the Xtreme 200, it looks a lot more modern and stylish. The sharp LED headlamp gives it an almost robot-like face but there are interesting design elements all around like a stubby exhaust, integrated grab-handles, and smoke-finished LED tail-lamp in Hero’s new signature “H” shape. All these give the Xtreme 160R a very neat and muscular stance.



Features

Like its competitors such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 and Suzuki Gixxer, the Hero also boasts of a full-digital instrument console. The exhaustive features list also includes hazard lights (where all four indicators blink simultaneously) and segment-first side-stand engine cut-off to enhance safety. Apart from the 276-mm petal disc brake with ABS up front, you get the option of a 220-mm rear disc. Even the switchgear feels quite well-built and premium. The riding position is upright but tilting slightly towards sporty, which makes the sitting position nice and comfortable. And there’s a decent 170 mm of ground clearance to tackle challenging road surfaces.



Engine

This Xtreme draws power from a 160-cc air-cooled, fuel-injected single that makes 15.2 hp and 14 Nm and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. It will pleasantly surprise you from the moment you crack it up. It’s smooth and very spirited and, with a low kerb weight of just 138.5 kg, it claims to go from 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. That’s the fastest in the segment. Obviously, we need to get the bike and test it ourselves to further verify that, but on my short ride, it really felt impressive.



Ride and Handling

The grip from the 100-section front and 130-section rear tubeless MRF tyres further enhance confidence. While the rigid diamond frame along with the 37-mm front fork and a seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock maintain a nice balance between handling and ride.



Conclusion

This combination along with its lightweight gives the Xtreme 160R good agility and handling. This is one bike we can’t wait to test extensively and are eagerly waiting for Hero to announce the price later this month. The bike will go up against the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda Unicorn, Suzuki Gixxer and Yamaha FZ-S, which are all priced around Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).