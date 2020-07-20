Hero MotoCorp Provide First Responder Vehicles to Community Health Centres

Hero MotoCorp have handed over unique First Responder Vehicles to Community Health Centres in Alwar, Rajasthan.

As part of Hero MotoCorp’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, they have handed over two first-responder vehicles, to be used for emergencies, to authorities at the Community Health Centres in Neemrana and Mundawar, in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be used for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. The First Responder kit has been custom-built as accessories on the Xtreme 200R motorcycles provided by Hero MotoCorp.

The motorcycles have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side. There is also all essential medical equipment, including a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher, as well as other safety features such as LED Flashers, foldable beacon light, and emergency wireless public announcement system and even a siren.

These kits have been designed and developed through a collaborative initiative by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Gurgaon. Hero MotoCorp are currently in the process of manufacturing several more of these First Responders, which will be handed over to local health authorities in other parts of the country.