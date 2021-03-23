Hero MotoCorp Launch the Destini 125 Platinum

Expanding their scooter portfolio, Hero MotoCorp have launched the new Destini 125 Platinum.

Hero MotoCorp have an aggressive market strategy in place in an effort to maintain their position in the market as the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters (in terms of the highest number of annual sales figures). The Destini 125 Platinum has been introduced to augment their current line-up existing models such as the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Pleasure+ Platinum. Thus, by increasing the diversity of options customers can choose from, Hero MotoCorp aim to expand both customer base and appeal.

The company shines the limelight on the enhanced aesthetics, signature LED guide-lamp, premium badging, sheet-metal body with the new black and chrome theme of the new Hero Destini 125 Platinum. Hero MotoCorp claim that the elegant, premium and durable Destini 125 Platinum packs a host of new design and theme elements that add to its appeal styling which will attract and impress various customer segments.

The Hero Destini 125 Platinum is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a price of Rs 72,050 (ex-showroom). The new Destini 125 Platinum comes with a 125-cc BS6-compliant Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-Fi) engine with “XSens Technology”. The 125-cc mill produces about 9 hp and 10.4 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of technology, the Destini 125 Platinum features Hero’s intuitive and patented i3S (idle-stop-start system) for enhanced comfort and fuel-efficiency. Other tech provided on the scooter includes the digital and analogue speedometer, side-stand indicator and the service due indicator.

The styling of the Destini 125 Platinum include a lot of chrome-finished parts such as the chrome handlebar ends, chrome mirrors, chrome muffler protector and the chrome fender stripe, imparting a retro look to the scooter. The premium 3D logo “Platinum” badging and coloured seat with platinum hot stamping combined with the matt black colour, brown inner panels, and a white rim tape surely add to the style quotient of the scooter and should attract quite a few potential buyers.

Also read: Hero Xtreme 160R Long Term Review

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy