Hero MotoCorp Cross 25-Million Production Milestone

Hero MotoCorp are India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, and they have now added another feather to their cap.

Hero MotoCorp’s production plant at Haridwar has surpassed a whopping 25 million (2.5 crore) units in just over 11 years of operation. This feat comes as no surprise considering that the facility in Haridwar is, perhaps, the largest of its kind in the world with a production capacity of 9,500 vehicles per day. Interestingly, the plant focuses only on the production of the Hero HF Deluxe, Splendor+, Splendor iSmart 110, Passion Pro and Passion 110.

The Haridwar plant is only one of Hero MotoCorp’s seven facilities, two of which are located overseas. These facilities offer a combined production capacity of an insane nine million (90 lakh) units annually.

Story: Joshua Varghese