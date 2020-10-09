Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Brings More Style to the Scooter

The new special edition Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition costs Rs 1,500 more than the disc brake version and offers a dose of exclusivity.



The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition is priced at Rs 72,950 (ex-showroom) and now offers a new matte grey and black colour option. This makes it about Rs 1,500 more expensive than the disc brake version it is based on. The special edition version of this 125-cc scooter boasts of a ‘Stealth’ crest badge on the front panel, carbon-fibre body decals with white highlights. This new livery is only available in this special edition model.

Powering the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition is the same fuel-injected 125-cc BS6 single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which produces 9.1 hp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The 125-cc scooter comes with a dual textured seat, diamond-cut alloy wheels, semi-digital instrument cluster with service reminder and side-stand indicator. The Hero Maestro Edge 125 continues to get an external fuel filler, Hero MotoCorp‘s fuel saving i3S start-stop feature, a Bybre disc brake with IBS, under-seat mobile charging point and boot light.

Speaking about the special edition model, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are glad to kick-off our festive campaign with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, which is a stand-out product in the category. Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand’s appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona.”

