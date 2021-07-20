Hero Glamour XTEC Launched in India

Bike India

Hero MotoCorp have launched an updated variant of the Hero Glamour called the XTEC priced at Rs 78,900 (Drum variant) and Rs 83,500 (Disc variant) (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hero Glamour XTEC variant has received new features, and connectivity as well as updates to the styling. To keep up with modern-day features, the Glamour XTEC now gets Integrated USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, and Turn-by-Turn Navigation along with Google map connectivity. The new dashboard features a Gear Position Indicator, Eco Mode, Tachometer, and Real-Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi). The new Glamour Xtec is powered by the same 125-cc, BS6-compliant engine that puts out 10.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

For safety, the bike is now equipped with a Side-stand visual indication and a Side-stand engine cut-off. The Glamour XTEC also features a Bank-angle-sensor that switches off the engine in case of a fall. In terms of styling, the bike has been given a LED headlamp and an H-Signature position lamp. There is also a new colour option on offer.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price.”

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since its launch in 2005, the Glamour has been a trend-setter. In its Xtec avatar too, the Glamour builds on the brand legacy with a host of new features that will redefine the 125cc segment. We are confident that the Glamour Xtec is going to resonate with the youth across the country.”

