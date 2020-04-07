Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched in India

by Leave a Comment


The latest Softail to enter the India market is the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, and it has been priced at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Low Rider S is the more exclusive variant of the Low Rider (which is already available here in India) and has this ’80s California Custom vibe to it. So obviously, there are a handful of elements that set it apart from its more basic Low Rider sibling. This includes a minimalist headlamp cowl with integrated fly screen, flat, wide bars mounted on four-inch risers, and a blacked-out approach to the entire powertrain. The wheels too get the re-paint treatment with a very specific shade of brown that H-D call ‘matte dark bronze.’ The Bar and Shield brand is positioning the Low Rider S as an urban cruiser, and it has the stance and attitude to match. The visual changes definitely make it stand apart from its sibling and elevate its aesthetic appeal.

Apart from the visual changes, the Low Rider S also gets H-D’s bigger 114 Milwaukee-eight V-twin motor. This 1,868-cc engine is rated at 93 hp peaking at 5,020 rpm (that’s right, Harley-Davidson have begun sharing power output figures now) and 155 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm here in India, and the plant is mated to a six-speed ‘Cruise Drive’ gearbox. The Low Rider S also gets a stylish fuel tank that holds 18.9 litres of go-juice and has a curb weight of 308 kg. Suspension duties are performed by 43-mm USD Showa forks up front and a coil-over monoshock unit at the rear. The rake has been tightened by 2° to 28° when compared to the standard Low Rider for improved cornering prowess.

Braking comes from dual 300-mm discs upfront as opposed to the single disc of the standard Low Rider, and a 292-mm disc at the rear. ABS comes as standard, of course. As mentioned earlier, prices start at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom) which means you’re paying a premium of just under a lakh of rupees for the fancier S version.

ALSO READ: Harley-Davidson 2020 Lineup Prices Announced for Seven Models

Senior Correspondent at Bike India Magazine

A travel-junkie who loves rock-n-roll and football, and spends endless hours playing video games in his free time

Harket Suchde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Harley Davidson - Iron Man 3 contest
Global scoot: Yamaha NMAX
BS-VI TVS Jupiter Launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap