Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special Launched

Harley-Davidson India today unveiled the 2019 Forty Eight Special and Street Glide Special in India marking 10 years of operations.

With the addition of the Forty-Eight Special, Harley-Davidson India now have 17 models on offer.

Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special is priced at Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a premium of Rs 40,000 over the standard Forty-Eight. It comes with the same air-cooled, 1,202-cc Evolution V-twin engine which produces a peak torque of 96 Nm at 4,250 rpm.. The aesthetics on this motorcycle are inspired by the 1970’s and it features a nostalgic Dark Custom styling. New nine-spoke alloy wheels further complement the Dark Custom look. The new Forty-Eight Special also comes equipped with an Emulsion rear shock which features a screw pre-load adjuster for hassle-free suspension adjustment to suit the rider’s preference, whereas the suspension duties in the front are taken care of by 49-mm forged aluminium fork, putting down a 130-mm front tyre. It weighs 252 kilograms and sits fairly high at 710 mm with a ground clearance of 110 mm. Apart from these, the new Forty-Eight Special features a unique 7.25-inch high tallboy handlebars, and is offered in three colour schemes.

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

The 2019 Street Glide Special replaces the existing Street Glide Special sold in India. The new Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special sports a new 1,868-cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin motor which produces up to 163 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm, 13 Nm more than the outgoing model. This bike weighs a rather heavy 379 kilograms but should be quite comfortable with a seat height of 690 mm, a low ground clearance of 125 mm, and a wheelbase of 1,625 mm. It also comes equipped with a Boom Box GTS touch-screen infotainment system. The new Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is priced at Rs 30.53 lakh (ex-showroom) and is being offered in seven different colours.

Bookings of both these motorcycles have already commenced at all Harley-Davidson showrooms in the country, and deliveries are expected to commence within a week.

At the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said, “Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest entrants in the premium motorcycle category in India. Completing 10 years in India is just the beginning as we remain the cruiser of choice for many riders. With the all new Forty-Eight Special, Harley-Davidson India takes its motorcycle line-up to 17 models.”