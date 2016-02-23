Going Retro: Yamaha XSR 900 launched

Over recent years there has been a growing trend of manufacturers disguising up-to-date machinery behind a retro façade. These modern classics exude the minimalistic old-world attitude of the 1960s and 70s café racers, while under the skin they feature contemporary, leak-free, refined engines coupled with the latest in electronic gadgetry.

Yamaha have now joined this bandwagon with the launch of the XSR 900, a motorcycle that stylistically harks back to simpler times, but shares a platform with the FZ-09, including the 847-cc in-line three-cylinder heart. Power delivery is taken care of by three ride modes that regulate the response from the ride-by-wire throttle, while traction control, ABS and a slipper clutch are standard equipment.

Yamaha are yet to announce the pricing of the XSR 900, and the bike will be made available to the public by May 2016. Fingers crossed that she finds her way to showroom floors in India later in the year.