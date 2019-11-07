EICMA2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Updated Range for 2020

The Italian motorcycle manufacturers known for their beautifully crafted red machines displayed their updated range for 2020 alongside the new Ducati Streetfighter V4. Here’s what they had on show.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S

Ducati have brought back the Streetfighter name to their line-up and it sure is one hell of a machine to look at. The older Streetfighter was sold between 2009 and 2015 and included the normal 1,099-cc models and its S counterpart, as well as the smaller 848. Basically, the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a stripped down Panigale V4 fitted with a wide handlebar and aerodynamic fins on the front end to keep it on the ground, and make it the ultimate street bike. The new LED headlights at the front make it stand out and further the bike’s mean and aggressive stance. The same engine that is used on the Panigale V4 is tuned to suit the naked characteristics of the new Streetfighter. It makes 208 hp at 12,750 rpm and a peak torque of 123 Nm at 11,500 rpm. This naked will weigh just 180 kg dry, while the ‘S’ version has a dry weight of 178 kg. There is also an Akrapovic exhaust system that has been specially developed for this bike which increases output to 220 hp and decreases weight by 6 kg.

Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S

The mighty Ducati Panigale V4 has been updated for 2020 and finally revealed at EICMA 2019. The new tagline to the bike is ‘The Science Of Speed’ and Ducati claim that this version of the Panigale V4 boosts performance even further and takes track riding to the next level. The bike borrows its looks and a few components from the currently being sold V4 R. Ducati have refined the motorcycle and claim that it can now be faster not only over a single lap, but an entire timed session. Aerodynamics, chassis, electronic control and ride-by-wire mapping were worked upon and further designed to increase stability and turn-in speed which make it easier to close corners and ensure riders enjoy more confident throttle control. The V4 is powered by the 90° Desmosedici Stradale 1,103-cc engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft. The engine makes 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 123.5 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The bikes get a dry weight of just 175 kg on the V4 and 174 kg on the V4 S.

Ducati Panigale V2

Another new bike from Ducati is the Panigale V2 and as the name suggests it gets a twin-cylinder engine. The bike is powered by the 955-cc, Superquadro engine that makes 155 hp at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. This marks a bump of 5 hp and 2 Nm from its predecessor, the Ducati 959 Panigale. It gets a dry weight of 176 kg. The bike features sophisticated electronics based on a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and a new suspension set-up that, Ducati say, offers safer sports performance, while also making road riding enjoyable and user-friendly.

Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour

Ducati say that the new Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour is the Multistrada that better expresses the concept of a premium touring bike; for those who love to travel without sacrificing anything. The new colour scheme on the bike is eye-catching with a Sandstone Grey finish is complemented by the 1260 S logo on the side panel along with a red frame, and detailing on the fairing and wheel rims. It is powered by the 1,262-cc Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine that makes 158 hp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

Ducati Diavel 1260 and 1260 S

The updated Diavel for 2020 features a lot of changes and now packs more power. The new Diavel also has some design cues that have been updated such as the brand new tail section and the exhaust system. Powering the muscular Diavel is the 1262-cc, Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) engine that has a new architecture for a sportier power delivery. It makes 159 hp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 129 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The dry weight of the bike is 218 kg. Three riding modes along with three power modes ensure that the Diavel is versatile and user-friendly. The electronic suite on the Diavel include Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Evo, Ducati Wheelie Control Evo (DWC), Ducati Power Launch Evo (DPL). The updated colour scheme surely does makes the new Diavel look meaner and sportier. Just as with the other models, the S version is fitted with better suspension for a more engaging ride.

Ducati Scrambler Concepts

Two unique concepts from Ducati that we saw at EICMA were the Ducati Desert X and the Ducati Motard. The Desert X is a concept based on the Scrambler 1100. It borrows its design elements from the 1980 Cagiva 1980’s Paris Dakar Bike and features a fairing with unique LED headlights fitted into it. The Termignoni exhaust system on the bike makes it look race ready for the Dakar Rally. There is no official word on the power figures but, as far as we know, the engine is the same 1,079-cc 90° L-twin motor that makes 85 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm.

The second concept is the Ducati Motard – essentially a Scrambler 800 converted to be a supermoto. The 803-cc L-twin motor produces 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It features raised fenders at the front and rear, semi-slick supermoto tyres, a Termignoni exhaust system and also gets a race number-plate at the front and a panel on the side. The production version of these motorcycles is expected to be seen at the Ducati World Premiere 2020.

Story: Azaman Chothia