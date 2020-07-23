Ducati Performance Touring Accessories Launched

The premium Italian motorcycle manufacturers have launched a range of Ducati Performance touring accessories for the Diavel, Multistrada, SuperSport and Monster families.

To make touring an even more pleasant and comfortable experience, a new range of Ducati Performance touring accessories have been launched. Products from this range of accessories will extend across the Diavel, Multistrada, SuperSport and Monster line-up. All these models offer a high level of comfort while also retaining the sporty spirit of a Ducati motorcycle.

All of the technical equipment and accessories have been designed by Ducati Centro Stile and made in synergy with some of the best companies in the sector. Some of the accessories from this range include side panniers, larger windscreens, comfort seats and other accessories created specifically for those who love to explore and visit new places astride their motorcycle. To offer personalization, customers may choose from specific colour options for many products in the range.

Ducati Multistrada

The main member of the touring family from Ducati is the Multistrada and gets a vast variety of accessories. The range of products for the Multistrada includes a Ducati Zumo 396 satellite navigator kit, rigid side panniers, a plastic top case to easily house two full-face helmets, smartphone support made of an aluminium alloy, phone case equipped with a fast and secure, attach and release system for the handlebar smartphone support, a Gran Turismo windscreen with the height and width increased by 35 mm and 20 mm respectively

Ducati Diavel

The Diavel family now gets a passenger rear backrest and a set of semi-rigid side panniers (36 litres total, 18 litres per bag).

Ducati SuperSport

The SuperSport family is now available with rigid lightweight and expandable side panniers and a lowered seat with a reduction of 20 mm for better comfort and makes it easier for short riders to reach the ground.

Ducati Monster

The Monster range of streetfighters now get a comforter-seat that is 25 mm higher, which improves comfort for both the rider as well as the pillion, a 5-litre tank pocket bag and passenger grab handles.