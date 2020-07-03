Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Ducati Panigale V2 Gets New Colour Option

by Leave a Comment

The Ducati Panigale V2 which is set to launch in India soon now gets a new White Rosso livery.

Panigale-V2 White WEB

The design of the Ducati Panigale V2 has been inspired from the manufacturer’s flagship Panigale V4 and is a direct successor to the 959 Panigale. The new White Rosso livery for the Ducati Panigale V2 will be available alongside the monochrome Ducati Red colour option.

This new colour scheme features Star White Silk as the main colour with red highlights on the front air intakes and inserts on the side fairings and rims. The lower section of the sides of the fairing get Panigale V2 branding in grey. Apart from a new colour option, the V2 is the same as before.

Panigale-V2-White WEB 2

Powering the V2 is a 955-cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that puts out 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Ducati have given the bike a completely new look based on the V4 and refined electronics which is thanks to the use of the Inertial Platform. Ducati say that the V2 is better performing and safer on the track, not to mention fully exploitable and enjoyable on the road thanks to a more comfortable seat and revised suspension setup.

The Panigale V2 when launched in India is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

a.chothia@nextgenpublishing.net'

Azaman Chothia – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Yamaha Celebrate 65th Birthday
BGauss Unveil Two Products for India; the A2 and the B8
Interview: Derek Knipscheer, Marketing Manager, Pinlock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap