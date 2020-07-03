Ducati Panigale V2 Gets New Colour Option

The Ducati Panigale V2 which is set to launch in India soon now gets a new White Rosso livery.

The design of the Ducati Panigale V2 has been inspired from the manufacturer’s flagship Panigale V4 and is a direct successor to the 959 Panigale. The new White Rosso livery for the Ducati Panigale V2 will be available alongside the monochrome Ducati Red colour option.

This new colour scheme features Star White Silk as the main colour with red highlights on the front air intakes and inserts on the side fairings and rims. The lower section of the sides of the fairing get Panigale V2 branding in grey. Apart from a new colour option, the V2 is the same as before.

Powering the V2 is a 955-cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that puts out 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Ducati have given the bike a completely new look based on the V4 and refined electronics which is thanks to the use of the Inertial Platform. Ducati say that the V2 is better performing and safer on the track, not to mention fully exploitable and enjoyable on the road thanks to a more comfortable seat and revised suspension setup.

The Panigale V2 when launched in India is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).