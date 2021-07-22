Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S Launched in India

The Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S have been launched in the country at a price of Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 23.10 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Multistrada V4 comes with Ducati’s stunning 1,158-cc V4 Granturismo motor which has garnered major smiles all across the motorcycling world. The engine puts out 170 hp at 10, 500 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 8,750

rpm. The Ducati Multistrada V4 is the most powerful variant in the Multistrada range and is additionally full to the brim with the latest tech from Ducati.

The company claims that Multistrada V4 is the world’s first bike to feature a front and rear radar rider-assistance technology. Everything from radar-based assistive cruise control to blind-spot detection and safety features, the new bike is set to shake up the Indian premium adventure touring segment. In India, the radar system will be a standard fitment on the Multistrada V4 S and will not be available on the Multistrada V4.

The Multistrada V4 range features the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP), which includes the Brembo braking system with cornering ABS from Bosch, adjustable on three levels. Additionally, the Ducati Multistrada V4 S gets a full LED lighting system with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL). Another standard feature on the Multistrada V4 S is the Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), which makes restarts easier especially on a gradient. Both versions come with 19” wheels at the front and 17” wheels at the back, wrapped with Pirelli Scorpion Trail tyres.

Taking care of the suspension duties of the Ducati Multistrada V4 is the Marzocchi mechanical suspension with adjustable fork with 50-mm diameter stanchions and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The Ducati Multistrada V4 S is equipped with semi-active Marzocchi suspension controlled by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution system.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is lighter than the 1260 L-twin variants that promises to be a sharp handler in the twisties, which is quite a lot to say considering that the 1260 itself is quite brilliant there too. The motorcycle will be available with spoked wheels, straight from the factory and colour options include the Ducati Red for the V4 while the V4 S comes in options of Ducati Red and an Aviator Grey color as available in foreign markets.

