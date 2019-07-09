Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Launched in India

The larger and more capable Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro has been launched in India from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will sit at the top of the Multi range in terms of outright off-road capability.

Armed with the 1,262-cc 90° L-twin seen in the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S we’ve ridden before, the new Enduro brings spoked wheels, dual-purpose tyres and sophisticated electronics, making it among the most formidable offerings from the Bologna marque.

The new Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro makes 158 PS and 128 Nm from its Testastretta DVT engine, more than enough to haul its weight. In fact, 85 per cent of its peak torque is from below 3,500 rpm with a 17 per cent increase at 5,500 rpm compared to the previous model. Furthermore, at 4,000 rpm, the most common engine speed while riding, it makes the best torque in its class, a feat not to be underestimated. The riding modes allow the rider to select a set-up that suits them best while the new Ride by Wire function ensures smoother throttle control and outstanding safety in terms of power delivery and response. The Ducati Quick Shift is Up and Down significantly improving the ride experience by ensuring fluid gear shifts.

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro is adept at handling long-distance adventures, thanks to its spoked wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, with dual-purpose rubber catering to all needs. Electronic semi-active Sachs suspension with 185 mm of travel both front and rear, and a large 30-litre fuel tank offers a range of up to 450 km.

The Multistrada 1260 Enduro also boasts advanced electronics, with a new six-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) handling the Cornering ABS, Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). Riders have eight levels to choose from for the DWC and DTC or simply deactivate them. Also standard on the 1260 Enduro is the Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), which makes uphill starts easier, especially with a heavy load. The Bosch IMU also interacts with the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution control system for maximum dynamic suspension performance.

A new Human Machine Interface (HMI) via a five-inch TFT colour display and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) connects the bike to the rider and their smartphone via Bluetooth more seamlessly. It gives access to all key multimedia functions and also features cruise control and a hands-free system for easy and comfortable riding.

The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh, before taxes, customization and accessorizing, of course, and is available in two colours options: Ducati Red and Sand. The latter is priced at Rs 20.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “With its debut back in 2016, Multistrada 1200 Enduro made its place among the hearts of adventure motorcyclists and now, Multistrada 1260 Enduro presents a much more refined and an out-and-out adventure biking experience. The all-new adventure tourer is armed with all the necessary credentials to take on the toughest terrains that can be thrown at it. Built to impress, the all-new Multistrada 1260 Enduro is now more accessible and is poised to impress and excite hardcore adventure riders. Occupying the sporty end of the adventure bike spectrum, the Multistrada 1260 Enduro marks an all-new chapter for true off-road enthusiasts and adventure tourers in India.”