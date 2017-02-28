DSK Hyosung Introduce Limited Edition Variant Of the Aquila 250



DSK Hyosung have introduced 100 limited edition units of the Aquila 250. These limited edition bikes will be available with three new stylish colours.

The Hyosung Aquila 250 is of course, a cruiser, and is exactly the same as its predecessor underneath all that fresh paint. It is still powered by a 249cc DOHC V-twin, and sports front telescopic suspension and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The Aquila 250 also retains its fuel tank capacity of 14-litres. The limited edition bike will now be available with three new colour options; Matte Green, Carbon Black and Desert Brown.

At the announcement, Shirish Kulkarni, Chairman, DSK Motowheels said, “The DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 has been a high-demand cruiser in the sub-500cc market segment. In order to mark its success, we are proud to announce 100 limited edition units of the Aquila 250 which will be available in three trendy colours including matte green, carbon black and desert brown. We have partnered with various financial institutions to provide interest free loans for all the motorcycles on offer in the DSK Hyosung line-up.”

Story: Sahej Patheja







Related Posts via Categories