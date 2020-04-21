BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT to Launch Soon

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT has been teased under the big-bike section on the Suzuki India website and it set to launch soon.

Suzuki have updated their website and removed three big bikes from their line-up: the GSX-S750, GSX-S1000 and the GSX-R1000, and have teased the launch of the BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. The motorcycle was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February and it was expected to be launched sometime this year. The other three bikes that have been removed are also likely to get a BS6 upgrade in the coming months.

The design of the motorcycle will remain the same as we saw the showcased model which sports the yellow colour that distinguishes the V-Strom 650. The colour scheme that we saw on the V-Strom 650 XT at the Auto Expo 2020 was slightly different as they have used blue stickers around the tank and in the front of the motorcycle.

The engine on BS4 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was a fuel-injected 645-cc DOHC liquid-cooled V-twin unit, that produced 71 hp and 62 Nm of peak torque, mated to a six-speed transmission. We may expect a slight change in the power figures for the BS6 model. The electronics package on the motorcycle gives the bike three riding modes. ABS and all the rest of the equipment is also carried over from the BS4 model.

Other parts such as the 43-mm front forks and a preload and rebound adjustable suspension at the rear will all be the same ones carried over from the BS4 model. The BS4 model had a kerb weight of 216 kg so expect the new model to be slightly heavier with the BS6 upgrade.

The BS4 model of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was priced at Rs 7.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus, we may see Suzuki price the BS6 variant at a slight premium. With the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Suzuki may just launch the motorcycle through their online platforms and accept bookings online. When launched it will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650.