BS6 Jawa and Jawa 42 Deliveries Begin

In a video that has been uploaded online, we get a glimpse at the BS6 Jawa 42 with an all-new exhaust system.

The price and specifications of the BS6 Jawa and Jawa 42 were revealed earlier in March, but deliveries were not able to begin due to the lockdown. The BS6 Jawa and Jawa 42 have now started arriving at select dealerships and are all ready for delivery. A YouTube user has uploaded a video of the new BS6 Jawa 42 at a dealership, and as we can see the most noticeable change is the updated exhaust system.

To comply with the BS6 norms, the new exhaust system that we can see on the Jawa 42 is a dual silencer unit that gets a catalytic converter at the start of each of the pipes. This has increased the length of the silencers considerably and to deal with this, the pipes of the BS6 Jawa 42 are now crossed underneath the bike.

This change in the layout of the exhaust system has made the Jawa lose its retro look with fully chrome exhausts curving down from both sides of the engine – a signature element of the classic bike. Apart from this change, the design of the Jawa and Jawa 42 is the same along with the same colour options. On the official website, the specifications and prices of the BS6 Jawa and Jawa 42 have been updated but the pictures displayed are of the BS4 model.

The BS6 Jawa and Jawa 42 make use of a 293-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC unit that produces 26.51 hp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. In comparison, the BS4 model was slightly more powerful making 27 hp and 28 Nm of peak torque and is also lighter by 2 kg.

The BS6 Jawa is the more premium of the two and is priced starting at Rs 1.73 lakh (single-channel ABS) and goes up to Rs 1.82 lakh (dual-channel ABS) (ex-showroom prices). On the other hand, the BS6 Jawa 42 is priced starting from Rs 1.60 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom prices).



Image Source: YouTube/Enjoyker Sumit