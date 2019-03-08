Bosch India’s Two-wheeler and Powersports Business Unit Grows

Pleased with their success in the country, Bosch India announced their intentions for the market. Geoff Liersch, Head of Two-wheeler and Powersports Business Unit, said that Bosch will continue investing in dedicated motorcycle and powersports technologies. This will include specific focus on motorcycle safety tech and emission control systems as well.

Bosch are currently aiming for a global target of €1 billion (Rs 7,847 crore) sales in 2020. Major growth of the Two-wheeler and Powersports business is forecasted in India.

‘The two-wheeler landscape today is undergoing many changes as industry players look to innovate

their service offerings. As a key player in the two-wheeler space, Bosch has always endeavoured to provide services that integrate cutting-edge technology with the company’s inherent focus on functionality and efficiency,’ said Geoff Liersch.

In a country where two-wheeler riders account for more than 30 per cent of road fatalities, safety is the need of the hour. Bosch are approaching this problem with a three-step solution. The first caters to keeping the motorcycle stable in tricky situations using technologies like ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and MSC (Motorcycle Stability Control). The second focuses on advanced rider-assist systems (adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and blind spot detection) while the third is all about connecting the motorcycle to the environment by enabling it to interact with other road users and infrastructure elements. As we reported earlier, we can expected to see these systems on the road by 2020.

From 1 April, 2020, BS-VI will be in effect and Bosch claim that they are ready. They will offer solutions for internal combustion engines and electric powertrains as well.

Story: Joshua Varghese