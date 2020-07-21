Bike India

BMW Motorrad Celebrate 40 Years of GS

BMW Motorrad’s GS line of adventure bikes are iconic the world over, and it’s been 40 years since these two letters changed the fortune of this German brand.

It was back in 1980 that BMW Motorrad ventured into unknown territory to create the R80 G/S; a hastily-put-together, long-legged, boxer-powered motorcycle shod with knobby tyres. Not only did this machine pull BMW’s struggling motorcycle business back from the brink, it spawned the German marque’s most successful line of bikes, and also gave birth to the fastest-growing segment of motorcycling today.

2020 marks 40 years since this landmark machine was presented to the world and, to commemorate 4 decades of the GS line, BMW Motorrad have created the Anniversary Edition versions of their mid-size GS line-up. The celebratory F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure and F 750 GS get this eye-catching black and yellow colourway, special anniversary badging and a few electronic and equipment upgrades. These include cornering ABS, traction control, LED indicators, a USB port and a TFT dash (only on the 850 models) as standard equipment, while the Dynamic riding mode in the optional Riding Modes Pro package has also been refined to offer more precise throttle response and fuelling. The 850s also get extremely attractive gold cross-spoked wheels.

We don’t know yet if BMW Motorrad will be offering these anniversary models in India, but it would be nice to see these fresh new colours on Indian roads and trails. Stay tuned for further updates as soon as we know more.

