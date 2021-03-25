BMW M 1000 RR Launched in India

The BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India today priced at Rs 42 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 45 lakh for the Competition variant (both ex-showroom prices).

The BMW M 1000 RR marks the entry of the first M model from BMW Motorrad in India. It is a more track-focused machine based on the S 1000 RR. The bike is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards. There are two variants on offer – the standard is priced at Rs 42 lakh, while the Competition variant is priced at Rs 45 lakh (both-showroom prices).

In terms of design, the bike is similar to the S 1000 RR and can be distinguished with the carbon aero-winglets on the fairing. There are three colour options on offer – Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red. The bike also makes use of M carbon wheels and other lightweight components for maximum weight reduction. This has led to a kerb weight of just 192 kg.

The BMW M 1000 RR makes use of an in-line, four-cylinder, water/oil-cooled engine. This motor is based on the S 1000 RR engine, which has been comprehensively modified to be used as a high-performance racing engine. It puts out a stunning 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. BMW say that the M 1000 RR sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 306 km/h.

The intake ports are redesigned to increase the peak power range relevant for super-sport and racetrack use. BMW says that the BMW ShiftCamTechnology provides the all-new BMW M 1000 RR an excellent torque curve that is captivating even at low and middle speeds. They have also developed a new suspension which they say enhances the riding dynamics as well as achieved significantly reduced weight. The bike features a Flex Frame which is said to improve the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and help keep the weight low. The new layout of the main frame has a leaner fuel tank and seating area trim sections for further improved support and knee grip.

The bike gets four riding modes – ‘Rain’, ‘Road’, ‘Dynamic’ and‘Race’ as standard. For the ultimate experience on the race track, there is a ‘Riding Modes Pro’ option that offers an additional three riding modes (Race Pro 1-3) that are freely programmable. These enable individual adaptation of all of the electronics on offer. These settings include Throttle, Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider’s own skill level and riding style. Another feature that comes with the ‘ProModes’ is Launch Control and pit lane limiter for perfect race starts and precise speed in the pit lane.

The top-end M Competition variant converts the bike into a full-fledged race-ready machine. The M Competition Package gets a M GPS-lap trigger, passenger kit, pillion seat cover, the Carbon pack (M Carbon front and rear mudguards, upper fairing, side panel, tank cover, chain guard, sprocket cover). It also gets the M Billet Pack (MEngine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, MClutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System).

The 6.5-inch multifunctional instrument panel displays essential information on one of three core ride screens. BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Smartphone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. A comprehensive range of accessories and optional equipment is available for further personalization of the motorcycle. We await a ride on one of these beasts on the racetrack to tell you all about how it fares.

Mr.Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW M1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform. Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road. We are delighted to launch the most powerful BMW Motorradsuperbike in India, with its powerful engine, expressive design and exclusive equipment the all-new BMW M 1000 RR is an absolute delight on the racetrack and in everyday use.”