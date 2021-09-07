BMW i Vision AMBY – A Pedelec for Tomorrow’s Cities.

The BMW i Vision AMBY is a pedelec, a pedal electric cycle, which the company presents as a visionary solution for individual mobility in cities in the near future. “AMBY” is a word coined by BMW to mean “adaptive mobility”.

Additionally, BMW Group will unveil four other concept vehicles at the IAA Mobility event in Munich, Germany’s international motor show, scheduled to occur between 6 to 12 September this year.

The BMW i Vision AMBY features an electric drive system with three speed ratings. The three speed settings are available to the customers as modes that can be selected through an app on the smartphone linked with the vehicle. The first mode limits the speed of the pedelec to 25 km/h making it optimal for cycling tracks and for use on urban roads. The second mode allows speeds up to 45 km/h. Finally, if you decide to travel over highways outside the city, the BMW i Vision AMBY is capable of speeds of up to 60 km/h.

The 2.0-kWh battery is placed at the centre of the frame and delivers a range of up to 300 kilometres depending on the mode in which the bike is ridden.

The BMW i Vision vehicle occupies a space between a bicycle and a light motorcycle. This allows customers to decide for themselves which roads or routes they want to travel through in an urban area. BMW hope to trigger the evolution of vehicles that defy categorisation and, in turn, the development of opportunities to tailor products to suit people’s lifestyles.

A pedal-driven electric two-wheeler is sustainable on many fronts. The BMW i Vision AMBY is designed and manufactured for polluted cities and brings with it advantages such as zero emissions, reduced impact on traffic, and efficient utilisation of available energy. Once at the end of its life-cycle, parts that constitute the i Vision can be recycled. These parts include the anodised secondary aluminium that make up the frame, and the “floating grey polymers”, a recycled plastic that constitutes parts of the handlebar, battery covers and bumpers.

Only a modern-day smartphone would suffice as the key for the BMW i Vision AMBY, enabling users to make use of familiar smartphone identification functionality such as facial recognition to lock, unlock and start the pedelec. The connectivity options of a smartphone add to the vehicle features such as theft-proofing, a free programmable immobiliser, and geofencing with auto-adjusting top speed as basic functions.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy